Welcome to bejart.tv, the video-on-demand and live event plateform of Béjart Ballet Lausanne. Since its inception in 1987, Béjart Ballet Lausanne is a reference in the choreographic world. Chosen as his successor by Maurice Béjart, Gil Roman is leading the company and preserving its artistic excellence, since the disappearance of the master in 2007.

bejart.tv This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.